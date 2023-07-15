Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

