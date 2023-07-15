Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 13,553 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.68.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.