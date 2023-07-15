Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,358 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

