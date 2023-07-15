Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 5,358 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $79.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

