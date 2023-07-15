Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,236,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,936,000 after buying an additional 2,766,866 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,647,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,919 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

