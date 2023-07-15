Oak Thistle LLC Invests $400,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

