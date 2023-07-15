Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

