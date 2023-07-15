Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

