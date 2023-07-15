Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CG stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

