Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

