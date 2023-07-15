Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

