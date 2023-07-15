Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.