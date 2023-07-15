Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

