Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.55. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The firm has a market cap of C$699.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

