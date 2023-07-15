ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

