ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 91.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ONE Gas by 16.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.21 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.