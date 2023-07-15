Oppenheimer Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $55.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.0 %

WSC stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

