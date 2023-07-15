Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

