Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.99) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($4.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 673.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,632 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

