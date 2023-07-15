Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) versus Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $8.60 billion 0.68 $173.90 million $3.79 23.52 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 3.92 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oshkosh and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 2.90% 9.92% 4.11% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oshkosh and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 7 7 0 2.50 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 3 0 2.33

Oshkosh currently has a consensus target price of $97.21, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.84%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense; and snow removal vehicles for airports and military bases. Its Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment offers aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles for airports; and broadcast vehicles, including electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles for broadcasters and command trucks. Its Commercial segment design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front- and rear-discharge concrete mixers for concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

