Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) vs. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Critical Survey

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Ship Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -6.41 Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.12 $292.92 million $7.97 2.52

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 45.83% 34.03% 15.05%

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 243 owned and chartered vessels, including 110 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 132 Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

