Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 197 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average is $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

