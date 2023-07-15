Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $241.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 382.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

