Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

