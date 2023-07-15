Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $83,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of PARA opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

