Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

