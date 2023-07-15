Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.