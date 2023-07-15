Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

