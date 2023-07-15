Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 2.3 %
PAYO stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
