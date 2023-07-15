PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 170,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

