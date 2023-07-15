Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $349.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $314.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,967.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Penumbra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

