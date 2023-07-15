PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

