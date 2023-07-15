PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 188.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

