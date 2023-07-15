Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,477.40 Average PT from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Separately, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Persimmon Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $27.83 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

