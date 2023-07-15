Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,477.40 Average PT from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.
Separately, Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Persimmon Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $27.83 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.