Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

