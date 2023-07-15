Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.