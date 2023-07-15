Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Critical Analysis

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% AngioDynamics -15.48% -0.61% -0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.56 $3.86 million $1.27 14.54 AngioDynamics $338.75 million 1.12 -$26.55 million ($1.32) -7.30

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.34%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats AngioDynamics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.