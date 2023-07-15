Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Progyny Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Progyny has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $363,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,008,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

