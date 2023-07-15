Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) COO Brandon S. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon S. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34.

Prothena Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

