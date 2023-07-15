Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 61.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,017.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

