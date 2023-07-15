Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

