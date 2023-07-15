Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.36.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.64 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.42%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

