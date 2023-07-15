Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.47.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.47. The firm has a market cap of C$103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

