Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Raised by Zacks Research

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Azul in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

