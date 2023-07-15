Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Decreased by Zacks Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

