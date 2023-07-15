Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $109.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.52.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Down 1.9 %

QRVO opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.73. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.