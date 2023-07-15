Rajat Taneja Sells 22,700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04. The company has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

