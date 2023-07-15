Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

