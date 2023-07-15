Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOLD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,171,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,988 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $968,753. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

