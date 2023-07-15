Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

