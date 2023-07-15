Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

GDYN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

GDYN stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.81. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $13,513,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 743,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

